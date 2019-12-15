Man dies following Audi collision near Winter Hill

A man has died following a collision near Winter Hill.

Shortly after 3am on Sunday (December 15) Greater Manchester Police was called to Blackburn Road, Egerton to reports of a collision involving one car – a black Audi.

Blackburn Road in Egerton (Image: Google Maps)

Emergency services attended and four men were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Despite best efforts from paramedics, a 35-year-old man was pronounced dead a short time later.

Three men, two aged 23 and one aged 21, have been treated for serious injuries. They remain in hospital.

PC Nick Corlett of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This is a tragic incident which has sadly left one man dead and three others injured.

"Our thoughts are with the man’s family and we have specialist officers with them supporting them through this extremely difficult time.

"I would like to make a direct plea to anyone who may have seen anything that could assist our enquiries.

"We’re particularly keen to speak to any witnesses with dash cam footage who saw the Audi in the lead up to the collision. If you have any information please get in touch."

Enquiries are ongoing.

Anybody with information should call GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident number 415 of 15/12/19. Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111