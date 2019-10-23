Northern Rail launches canine coastal exploration campaign in Blackpool

Northern is encouraging dog owners to leave the car at home this half term and take the train to the region’s coastal towns.

With the help of some camera-ready canines from Pets as Therapy, Northern launched ‘Dogtober’ – a campaign aimed at making the most of beaches across the north of England.

Speaking at the launch event in Blackpool, Chris Jackson, Northern’s regional director, said: “From October, beaches are once again open to dogs and we are urging owners to get out and about to visit our beautiful coastline.

“There’s no better way to travel than by train and we now have more services than ever before, giving our customers fantastic flexibility. And, with new and refurbished trains running to many locations, dogs and their owners will a more comfortable journeys.

“Dogs are welcome on our services and it was great to be able to host the Pets as Therapy (PAT) pooches at our launch in Blackpool. The dogs – and their owners – had a great time and enjoyed a well-deserved treat after bringing comfort to so many people.”

Matthew Robinson, PAT’s national volunteer and event manager, said: “We’re delighted to have been given this treat by Northern as a thank you for all the wonderful work our volunteer teams do.

“What a lovely way to encourage people to get out and about with their dogs this autumn now that the beaches are fully open.

“And if you fancy becoming a volunteer, demand is at an all-time high, just visit the PAT website for details.”

And it wasn’t just the PAT dogs who were treated to a grand day out. Northern took to the promenade at Blackpool and gave local dog owners the VIP treatment too. Doggie bags, featuring treats and toys, were on offer as well as the chance to have professional pet photo portraits.

In the shadow of the famous tower, countless canines were given a warm welcome and this is extended to all dog owners who want to explore the North’s sandy beaches and rugged coastline.

For more information about taking your dog out and about by train please visit the Northern website at https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/