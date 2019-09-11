Police remain at the scene after serious crash in Bury Lane

Road closures are still in place after a serious crash on Bury Lane, police said.

Two people - one in critical condition - have been taken to hospital after a crash involving a car and an HGV at the junction of Bury Lane and Chorley Road in Withnell at around 2pm today.

Police said the roads remain closed.

Firefighters at the scene had to cut one victim from the car before paramedics could treat their injuries.

READ MORE >>> Wagon train in Preston branded a road hazard



North West Ambulance Service confirmed that while an air ambulance was called, both casualties were taken to hospital in road ambulances.

Police have warned motorists that the roads remain closed, and have asked "all motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible".

Although an air ambulance was called, both casualties were brought to hospital by road ambulance.

Firefighters had to cut one person from the vehicle.