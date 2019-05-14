Police respond to serious crash outside primary school in Walton-le-Dale

Police are responding to a serious crash outside a primary school in Walton-le-Dale.



Police have closed a number of roads after a collision in Severn Drive, outside Walton-le-Dale Primary School, at around 7.20am this morning (Tuesday, May 14).

Police are dealing with road traffic collision outside Walton-le-Dale Primary School in Severn Drive this morning.

Duddle Lane has been closed between the two junctions of Coniston Drive as police deal with the incident.

Parents are being advised to bring children through the back entrance of the school to avoid the scene of the accident.

Parents can also access the school entrance via Selkirk Drive.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 7.24am and are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on Severn Drive in Walton-le-Dale.

"Duddle Lane is closed between both sides of Coniston Drive.

"Please avoid the area if possible. We will update you when we can."

More to follow...