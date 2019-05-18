Rail bosses hope train timetable changes in North West will not repeat last year's chaos

Northern rail bosses are calling on all customers to plan ahead for this week’s timetable change.

From tomorrow new timetables will see changes to services across the North.

The changes will see the introduction of a new direct service between Chester and Leeds, the first weekday service at Gainsborough Central for almost 30 years, more trains between Newcastle and Carlisle and better links between Cumbria and Manchester Airport.

Customers may also see some timing changes to their regular services and Northern is calling on everyone to check their train times via the website or National Rail Enquiries.

Paul Barnfield, Operational Service Director at Northern, said: “We have now added more than 2,000 extra services per week since the franchise began and will continue to work to deliver the enhancements our customers deserve to give them the best possible rail service.”

“In the coming months our customers will see the first of our new trains and we will continue to introduce more fully refurbished trains, with free wifi and at-seat charging points."

Last year's timetable changes led to chaos across the network last weeks as services were cancelled and trains were unavailable.