Railway bridge at Euxton closed after rush hour crash

A busy commuter route into Chorley has been closed after a head on collision this morning (July 1).
Police closed the A49 Wigan Road at the railway bridge, between Bucksaw Village and Euxton, after two vehicles were involved in a collision at around 6.40am.
The collision involved a silver Honda Civic and a red Ford Mondeo.
The road remains closed in both directions as the vehicles await recovery.
Two ambulances are in attendance and minor injuries have been reported.
A police spokesman said: "We were called at around 6.40am to reports of a minor injury collision on Wigan Road.
"Two vehicles were involved. A full road block has been put in place and ambulance were called to the scene."