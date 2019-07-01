Railway bridge at Euxton closed after rush hour crash

A busy commuter route into Chorley has been closed after a head on collision this morning (July 1).



Police closed the A49 Wigan Road at the railway bridge, between Bucksaw Village and Euxton, after two vehicles were involved in a collision at around 6.40am.

The silver Honda Civic was involved in collision with a red Ford Mondeo near the railway bridge in Wigan Road, near Buckshaw Village, this morning (July 1)

The collision involved a silver Honda Civic and a red Ford Mondeo.

The road remains closed in both directions as the vehicles await recovery.

Two ambulances are in attendance and minor injuries have been reported.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at around 6.40am to reports of a minor injury collision on Wigan Road.

The A49 Wigan Road in Euxton, near Chorley, has been closed in both directions after two vehicles were involved in a crash this morning (July 1)

"Two vehicles were involved. A full road block has been put in place and ambulance were called to the scene."

The stricken Ford Mondeo has been recovered at the scene of the crash in Wigan Road, Euxton