Rolling road block on M61 in Chorley due to emergency repairs on pothole

A rolling road block is causing delays on the M61 in Chorley as emergency repairs are made to a large pothole.



Traffic officers are carrying out the road block between southbound junctions 8 (Chorley) and 6 (Bolton North, Horwich).

Maintenance workers have been tasked with making urgent repairs to a large pothole in the carriageway.

The road block will allow traffic to keep moving, but at a reduced speed of 20mph.

Matrix signs have been activated on the motorway advising drivers to approach with caution.

The rolling road block is expected to last until around 9.15am.