Severe M6 congestion between junctions 27 and 31 due to 'sheer volume of traffic'

Motorists are struggling to make progress on the M6 near Preston this morning due to severe congestion.



Both the northbound and southbound carriageways are struggling to cope with a large volume of traffic between junctions 27 (Leyland) and 31 (Tickle Trout, Preston).

Traffic is moving very slowly on the M6 between junctions 28 (Leyland) and 29 (Bamber Bridge) this morning

A 3.5 mile tailback, between Leyland and Bamber Bridge, has brought traffic to a complete stop, with the carriageway jammed in both directions.

But elsewhere on a 12-mile stretch of M6, from Charnock Richard Services to Tickle Trout, traffic is moving at reduced speeds.

According to Highways England, there are no current reports of break-downs or traffic collisions.

Highways suggested the high volume of traffic could be due to holidaymakers heading north to the Lake District for the weekend.

Highways said the congestion and delays are due to a 'large volume of traffic' on the M6

A spokesman for the agency said the congestion is due to the 'sheer volume of traffic' at the junction of the M6 and M65 at Bamber Bridge Interchange (junction 28).

The congestion is being made worse due to similar congestion on the M61 northbound at junction 9 (Blackburn, Burnley, Preston (South) M65).

Highways England expect the congestion to ease by 1pm.

More to follow...