Severe M6 congestion between junctions 27 and 31 due to 'summer getaways', say Highways Agency

Motorists are struggling to make progress on the M6 near Preston this morning due to severe congestion.



Both the northbound and southbound carriageways are struggling to cope with a large volume of traffic between junctions 27 (Leyland) and 31 (Tickle Trout, Preston).

Highways said the congestion and delays are due to a 'large volume of traffic' on the M6

The worst of the 11-mile queue of traffic is a 3.5 mile tailback between Leyland and Bamber Bridge, where traffic is at a standstill.

Highways England said the congestion is due to the 'sheer volume of traffic', with a busy M6, M61 and M65 merging around Bamber Bridge Interchange (junction 28).

Traffic England said the congestion is expected to last until at least 3pm.

Traffic is moving very slowly on the M6 between junctions 28 (Leyland) and 29 (Bamber Bridge) this morning

According to Highways England, there are no current reports of break-downs or traffic collisions.

Highways suggested the high volume of traffic could be due to the 'summer getaway', with families heading north to the Lake District for the weekend.