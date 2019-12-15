Shocking images released of crumpled Mercedes on the M61

Photos of a badly damaged sports car have been released following a crash on the M61.

North West Motorway Police took to social media to showcase the shocking photos of the smashed up silver Mercedes.

Multiple photos of the badly damaged Mercedes (Images: North West Motorway Police/@NWmwaypolice)

They show the car no longer having a front bumper or headlights, with the bonnet severely damaged too.

The images were released via Twitter in the early hours of Sunday morning (December 15).

A North West Motorway Police spokesman said the driver of the Mercedes was "driving too fast in the poor weather conditions on the M61".

They added: "The driver of this vehicle was very lucky having been involved in the RTC on the M61 earlier."

The crumpled front end of the Mercedes (Image: North West Motorway Police/@NWmwaypolice)

There were no injuries.

They continued: "Please slow down in poor weather conditions."

One Twitter user commented: "Driving fast made them really late for wherever they were going."