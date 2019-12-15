Shocking images released of crumpled Mercedes on the M61

Photos of a badly damaged sports car have been released following a crash on the M61.
North West Motorway Police took to social media to showcase the shocking photos of the smashed up silver Mercedes.
They show the car no longer having a front bumper or headlights, with the bonnet severely damaged too.
The images were released via Twitter in the early hours of Sunday morning (December 15).
A North West Motorway Police spokesman said the driver of the Mercedes was "driving too fast in the poor weather conditions on the M61".
They added: "The driver of this vehicle was very lucky having been involved in the RTC on the M61 earlier."
There were no injuries.
They continued: "Please slow down in poor weather conditions."
One Twitter user commented: "Driving fast made them really late for wherever they were going."