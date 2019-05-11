These are the bus services in Preston, Chorley and wider Lancashire that are NOT running due to Stagecoach bus driver strikes

Stagecoach has revealed which bus services will not be running as a result of driver strikes.

Some 300 bus drivers in Preston and Chorley have gone on strike today (Saturday, May 11) over a pay dispute with the company.

Following today there are planned strikes on Tuesday May 14, Saturday May 25, Tuesday May 28, Friday May 31 and Saturday June 1.

On Saturday strike days, Stagecoach has said that the following services will not be running:

1A - Preston to Longridge

4 - Preston to Chipping

4C - Preston to Preston's College

9 - Preston to Moor Nook

24 - Chorley to Blackburn

109A - Preston to Chorley

109 evening service - Preston to Chorley

X8 - Preston to Keswick

On Tuesday strike days, Stagecoach has said that the following services will not be running:

1A - Preston to Longridge

4 - Preston to Chipping

9 - Preston to Moor Nook

24 - Chorley to Blackburn

109A - Preston to Chorley

109 evening service - Preston to Chorley

A Stagecoach spokesman said: "Strike action is being taken by Unite the union therefore we’re unable to advise of further dates or the frequency of any strike action, but should more dates be announced we will publish service information on our website as soon as possible."