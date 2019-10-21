Three-car crash leads to lane closures and delays on M61 and M6

A crash involving three cars on the M61 is leading to rush hour delays this morning (October 21).



The crash happened on the M61 northbound, between junctions 9 (Blackburn, Burnley, Preston (South) M65) and M6 junction 30, at around 7.40am.

Lane 2 (of 2) is blocked on the approach to the M6, with traffic officers on scene to assist with clearing the carriageway.

Highways said the lane closure will likely remain in place until around 9.45am, with normal traffic conditions expected to return by 10am.

There are currently delays of 10 minutes for northbound motorists between M61 junctions 8 and 9.

Lane 2 (of 2) is blocked on the M61 near Brindle, Chorley after a collision on the approach to the M6. Pic: Highways England