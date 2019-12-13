Two lanes closed on M61 after family-of-five are injured in crash near Chorley

A family-of-five have been injured in a crash on the M61 near Chorley.
The crash happened on the M61 near Rivington Services after a car crashed into the central reservation at around 10.40am (December 13).
North West Ambulance Service said a family-of-five have been injured in the crash, including three children.
The incident happened on the southbound M61 and led to two lanes being closed between junctions 8 (Blackburn, Burnley, M65) and 8 (Chorley).
Two ambulances attended and several people have been taken to Royal Bolton Hospital for treatment.
But the ambulance service said none of the casualties have suffered major injuries.
An NWAS spokesman said: "We attended a road traffic collision on the southbound M61 near Horwich at 10.42am.
"We sent two ambulances to the scene, as well as a rapid response vehicle and an operational commander to help coordinate the response at the scene.
"The incident involved one vehicle, a car, and five patients have been treated, including three children.
"There are no reports of major injuries, but both ambulances have taken a number of the casualties to hospital for further treatment."
Highways have closed lanes 2 and 3 (of 3) whilst the vehicle awaits recovery and a damaged central barrier is inspected.
The lane closures are leading to delays for southbound traffic, with disruption expected until at least 12.45pm.