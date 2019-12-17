Wagon sheds load on M55 causing severe delays around Fulwood

Drivers were caught in long delays around Fulwood, Preston this afternoon after a lorry shed its load on the M55 at Broughton.

Reports say the slip road onto the motorway's westbound carriageway at junction one was cordoned off, causing traffic to back up down the A6 almost to Watling Street Road and also along Eastway.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm and at present there are no estimates about how long the obstruction will be in place.

There are not thought to be any injuries and traffic appears to be unaffected on the motorway.