Weather causing widespread rail disruption in Lancashire this weekend

The flooding has taken place on the track at Adlington, between Chorley and Bolton.

Train operator Northern says severe weather conditions are impacting on its ability to operate services in the North West - and that widespread disruption is likely across North West England today into Sunday

Delays and short notice cancellations are likely for the rest of Saturday and into Sunday as a band of heavy rain sweeps across the region.

Localised flooding is making some routes unusable - although in some cases the flood waters are subsiding quickly.

Northern customers are advised to allow extra time for travel and to check ahead - up to the last minute - for all rail travel in the North West.

Trains between Blackpool North and Preston (towards Bolton) are suspended following flooding at Adlington.

The line between Lancaster and Skipton remains closed at Bentham following a mudslip earlier today.

It is unlikely the line will be re-opened before Sunday morning.

Speed restrictions are in place on many parts of the network as a precaution.