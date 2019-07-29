Woman arrested for assault after repeatedly punching fellow passenger on a Chorley-bound train

A woman has been charged with assault after allegedly punching a fellow passenger in the face on-board a Chorley-bound train.



The woman, who has not been named, was arrested at Chorley railway station on Saturday, July 28.

British Transport Police were alerted to a reported attack on-board the Manchester to Preston service on Saturday evening.

The attack happened as the train was approaching Chorley railway station, when the woman allegedly punched another female passenger twice in the face.

Police said the two women were not known to each other.

The train crew alerted British Transport Police to the incident and officers apprehended the woman as she disembarked the train in Chorley.

The woman was arrested on the platform and charged with assault.

She has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Chorley Magistrates' Court on Monday afternoon.

A spokesman for BTP said: "A female passenger was punched twice in the face by a stranger (female) on a train approaching Chorley on Saturday.

"Our officers attended, located the suspect on the station and arrested her.

"She has been charged with assault and remanded in custody for court on Monday."