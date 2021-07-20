'30 minute delays' after crash on M6 between junctions 25 and 26

The incident occurred on the southbound carriageway between junctions 25 (Bryn Interchange) and 26 (Orrell Interchange) at approximately 3.20pm.

Highways England described the collision as "minor" but warned motorists to expect 30 minute delays on the approach.

Traffic officers and recovery vehicles were called to the scene and the lane closures were lifted at around 5.45pm.

The collision involved a lorry and a car, according to the AA.

