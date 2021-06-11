'Admin error' blamed for controversial plan to increase speed limit on Chorley road
Residents who raised a petition over plans to increase the speed limit along a route on the Chorley/South Ribble border have been told that it was proposed by mistake.
More than 340 people put their name to the document opposing a proposal to increase the length of a 40mph section of Ulnes Walton Lane in Ulnes Walton at its northern end. The move would have upped the current 30mph limit on that stretch of the road.
Papers presented to a meeting of Lancashire Council’s cabinet state that eight formal objections were lodged – including one suggesting that speeds along the entire route should instead be reduced.
However, the report goes on to reveal that the proposal was an “administrative error”.
“There is no intention of extending the 40mph speed limit in a northerly direction along Ulnes Walton Lane and so this amendment is to rectify any confusion or concern that may have occurred as a result of this error,” it adds.
All of those who objected as part of the consultation were contacted to explain the mistake.
Cabinet member and Moss Side and Farington division county councillor Michael Green told the meeting that the change would have been “clearly inappropriate, given the older people [in the area], a school and various people crossing from green areas”.