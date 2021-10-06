Emergency services were called to reports of a vehicle fire on the M6 between junctions 20 (Lymm Interchange) and 21 (Woolston Interchange) at around 7.30am today (October 6).

A lorry was well alight on the slip road when crews arrived at the scene, resulting in all traffic being stopped temporarily.

A 30mph speed limit was later put in place after lanes three and four reopened past the scene.

A spokesman for North West Motorway Police said: "We are pleased to inform you that the driver is not injured and we are speaking to them at the scene.

"Fire and police are working hard at the scene."

Long delays were reported in the area, with the AA reporting queues back to junction 23 (Haydock Island).

A lorry caught fire on the M6 between junctions 20 and 21 (Credit: North West Motorway Police)

Police urged motorists to find alternative routes while emergency services worked to make the scene safe.

A spokesman for National Highways added: "There are severe delays of at least 90 minutes above usual journey times approaching the scene of a lorry which has caught fire at J21 causing lanes 1 and 2 (of 4) to be closed.

"The fire has been extinguished and the recovery vehicle is in place to start removing the contents of the lorry.

"Highways England have resources at the scene assisting with traffic management and carrying out assessments regarding the necessary repair and clear up works which will be required following the vehicles successful recovery.

Police urged motorists to find alternative routes while emergency services worked to make the area safe (Credit: North West Motorway Police)

"The current lane closures are expected to remain in place throughout the day."

