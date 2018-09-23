All you need to know about the rules for parking on Lancashire's roads - and some things you probably didn't

As Lancashire County Council reveals that traffic enforcement officers will be visiting all of its schools to prevent children being picked up or dropped off on zig-zag lines at the gates, we take a look at some weird, wonderful - and useful - facts about parking rules in the county.

The authority is responsible for on-street parking regulations everywhere in the county, except the standalone council areas of Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen. District councils regulate most of the county's off-street car parks.

The rulebook governing parking regulations across the country runs to over 400 pages.

***There are two levels of parking fine issued by Lancashire County Council. According to parking boss, Peter Bell, “as a general rule” if you park on a round-the-clock restriction, you will be fined the higher rate of £70. But if you stop somewhere that parking is permitted – but overstay your entitlement – you will be fined the lower rate of £50.

***Twenty enforcement officers are deployed from four bases in Lancashire every day. “It’s a difficult job if you’re fining someone £70,” cabinet member for highways, Keith Iddon, told a committee of councillors. It’s a hostile environment.”

Peter Bell, the Highways Regulation Enforcement Manager at Lancashire County Councillors, laying out the rules of parking on the road.

***Most of Lancashire’s parking restrictions (20 percent) are in Preston, followed closely by Lancaster. Ribble Valley has the fewest, with under 5 percent.

***The traditional link between roadside signs and yellow lines has been removed – councils can choose to display one or the other if it is “reasonable” to do so, Peter Bell said.

***It is no longer a legal requirement for yellow lines to have a T-bar ‘transverse’ mark at the point which they stop, after parking fines elsewhere in the country were successfully challenged because of a regulation which required it. The practice remains “advisable”, Peter Bell said.

***Obstruction of the highway is a criminal offence, which is enforceable only by the police.

***Cycle lanes marked out with a dashed line mean motorists are advised not to park in them - and parking may be banned altogether if there other, separate restrictions in force. But a solid line encasing the cycle line means drivers must not park there.

***On-street parking bays can be any colour a council chooses to paint them - but if they are marked out only by a line, the line itself must be white.

***If you started in Preston and painted the full length of yellow lines found in Lancashire down either side of the road – you would end up in London.