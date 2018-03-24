'Amazing' escape after late night crash in Chorley

Two people had a lucky escape after the car they were travelling crashed into the central reservation on a main road in Chorley.

Chorley Police attended the scene at around 11.30pm on Friday night when the single car crashed near to Temple Way. No other vehicles were involved.

A police spokesman said: "Amazingly nobody has been injured although the car is definitely a write off!

"Highways are assisting with a damaged lamppost and North West Ambulance are checking over the people involved."

The driver and passenger were not hurt, police said.

Writing on Facebook, the police spokesman said: "Any damage will be settled via the insurance company with Lancashire county council.

"Thanks as always for the shares and for those who drove carefully around the incident. Big thanks to the individual who rang us so quickly as the incident could have been much worse."