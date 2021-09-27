Ambulance and fire crews attend early morning M61 crash near Chorley

Police closed two lanes of the motorway after a crash on the southbound carriageway between junctions 8 (Chorley) and 6 (Bolton North, Horwich) at 6.25am today (September 27)

Fire and ambulance crews also attended, but Lancashire Police said the crash was "damage only" and no-one has been seriously injured.

Southbound traffic was held between 6.25am and 6.45am whilst the vehicles were moved to the hard shoulder.