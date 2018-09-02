Car crashes into house in Preston

Fire crews had to make a wall safe after a car ploughed into a house in Preston.

The incident happened in Eldon Street, Ashton at around 12.40am today.

Although no-one in either the car or the house was injured, a fire brigade team skilled in stabilising structures was called in to make the building safe.

A fire b rigade spokesman said: “In the early hours of the morning a car crashed into a house on Eldon Street.

“Whoever was in the car was already out on arrival of firefighters and there were no casualties in the house.

“Four fire engines and crews responded, two from Preston and Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) colleagues from Bamber Bridge and Chorley.

“USAR have the equipment and skills to stabilise building structures to prevent further collapse, which was done.”