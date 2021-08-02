Car fire closes lane on M61 near Chorley
One lane has been closed on the M61 to allow firefighters to safely extinguish a car fire this evening (August 2).
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 8:12 pm
One lane on the southbound carriageway was closed between junctions 8 (Chorley North Link Interchange) and 6 (Horwich Interchange) at around 6.35pm.
Traffic officers and crews from Lancashire and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene.
Highways England confirmed the lane closure was lifted at approximetly 7.40pm.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.