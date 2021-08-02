Car fire closes lane on M61 near Chorley

One lane has been closed on the M61 to allow firefighters to safely extinguish a car fire this evening (August 2).

By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 8:12 pm

One lane on the southbound carriageway was closed between junctions 8 (Chorley North Link Interchange) and 6 (Horwich Interchange) at around 6.35pm.

Traffic officers and crews from Lancashire and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene.

Highways England confirmed the lane closure was lifted at approximetly 7.40pm.

Read More

Read More
Woman detained by police after running onto M6 near Wigan

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.

A car burst into flames on the M61 on August 2. (Credit: Highways England)