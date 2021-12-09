Car lands in ditch after skidding off M61 and smashing into sign during heavy rain in Lancashire

All traffic was stopped on the southbound carriageway between junctions 8 (Chorley) and 6 (Horwich Interchange) at around 2.40pm on Wednesday, December 8.

This was due to a diesel spillage and extensive barrier damage following a multi-vehicle collision, National Highways said.

Approximately five and a half miles of stationary traffic was reported in the area, with motorists stuck in 60 minute delays while repair work was carried out.

All lanes finally reopened at approximately 1.10am on Thursday (December 9).

Lancashire Police later shared images of the stricken vehicles on social media as a warning to drivers to slow down during bad weather.

"Awful weather today in Lancashire, tet drivers are still not slowing down for the conditions they face," a spokesman for the force said.

"These two crashed on M61 southbound within minutes of each other, creating long tailbacks.

Two cars crashed on the M61 southbound "within minutes of each other" (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"Another crashed close-by on M61 northbound.

"Please slow down."

Driving in wet weather

Police urged drivers to slow down during bad weather (Credit: Lancashire Police)

In wet weather, stopping distances will be at least double those required for stopping on dry roads.

This is because your tyres have less grip on the road.

In wet weather:

- you should keep well back from the vehicle in front. This will increase your ability to see and plan ahead

- if the steering becomes unresponsive, it probably means that water is preventing the tyres from gripping the road. Ease off the accelerator and slow down gradually

- the rain and spray from vehicles may make it difficult to see and be seen

-be aware of the dangers of spilt diesel that will make the surface very slippery (see Annex 6: Vehicle maintenance, safety and security)

- take extra care around pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and horse riders.

