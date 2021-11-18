Chorley man in his 50s killed after being struck by Mercedes on M61

A Mercedes A180 heading northbound struck the man in the third lane, close to Rivington Services at around 7.35pm.

The man, from Chorley, suffered multiple serious injuries and died at the scene.

The motorway was closed for six hours whilst emergency services responded and investigation work continued into the early hours of this morning (Thursday, November 18).

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage to help them establish how the incident happened.

A police spokesman said: "Officers were called at 7.35pm yesterday (November 17) to reports a Mercedes A180 travelling northbound had collided with a man in the third lane the carriageway, close to the Rivington services.

"The pedestrian, a man in his 50s from Chorley, suffered multiple serious injuries and sadly died at the scene.

"The driver of the Mercedes, who is being treated as a witness, suffered facial injuries.

"The motorway was closed for six hours for investigation work but has since re-opened."

Sgt Marc Glass, of the Serious Collisions Investigation Unit, added: "This incident has resulted in a man sadly losing his life and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

"We are working to establish the full circumstances of how the collision occurred and I would ask any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage which could assist our investigation to contact the police."