Chorley railway station to be modified for universal disabled access following £300m government funding boost

Chorley railway station will undergo essential modifications to allow for disabled access.

Funding has been provided as part of the Access for All programme after a successful bid from Chorley Council, with borough MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle fighting the campaign with the Minister for Transport and Network Rail Jesse Norman MP in recent years.

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Transport, Nus Ghani MP, with Chorley MP and Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle

Under the scheme funding is used to create an obstacle free, accessible route from the station entrance to the platform.

This generally includes providing lifts or ramps, as well as associated works and refurbishment along the route.

Sir Lindsay said: “I have been campaigning for the government to provide this funding for a long time. Chorley station has not been fit for purpose.

"Following my most recent meeting with the Minister I urged Lancashire County Council – the transport authority - and Chorley Council to support the bid.

"I was delighted that Chorley Council got right behind the idea and submitted an application in time.

"I have already written to Network Rail asking for details of when work will begin and how it can be done at a time that will not cause any further disruption to commuters.”

Chorley is one of 73 stations across the country to benefit from an additional £300 million of funding over the next five years.

Councillor Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council, said: “Passengers have had to suffer major inconvenience over the last few years so I’m pleased we are finally seeing some investment in the station to bring it into line with all the others that have easy access for everyone.

"We’ve been campaigning for some time for the powers that be to improve the station, which is well-use day commuters and visitors, and I look forward to this work being done as quickly

as possible.”

Chorley station is a vital transport link for commuters travelling towards Manchester and Preston, with more and more people travelling to work it is vital that the station is fit for

purpose.