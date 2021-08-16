Crash between 'lorry and car' closes lane on M6 between junction 25 and 26

One lane was closed on the northbound carriageway between junctions 25 (Bryn Interchange) 26 (Orrell Interchange) at around 10.20am.

The collision involved a lorry and a car, according to the AA.

Traffic officers and recovery vehicles were called to the scene.

Congestion was building in the area following the crash, but the incident has since cleared.

