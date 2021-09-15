Crash closes A666 Blackburn Road near Belmont

Police closed Blackburn Road at the junction of Stones Bank Road due to a crash at approximately 2am, according to the AA.

Officers warned motorists to avoid the area while emergency services attended the incident.

At 8am, police confirmed the road had reopened and thanked drivers for their patience.

In a previous statement, a spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We have closed Blackburn Road (A666) at the junction of Stones Bank Road, in Egerton, Bolton due to a road traffic collision.

"Please avoid the area to assist emergency vehicles in attendance.

"We will provide an update once the road is open."

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

