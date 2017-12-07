Delays on M61 after two-car smash

Traffic is reportedly delayed following a two-vehicle smash on the M61.

Police say a car is believed to have aquaplaned at around 6.15am and spun on the southbound carriageway between junctions 8 and 6.

The road was partially blocked due to the incident.

Police were called to another incident in virtually the same location.

A police spokesman said: "Two vehicles are believed to have been involved and one of those ended up on the hard shoulder.

"One of the cars ended up facing the wrong way after it aquaplaned and went spinning in the road."

Police have confirmed that all vehicles have been now cleared from the carriageway.