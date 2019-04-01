Delays on the M61 after two-car collision on exit slip road near Chorley

There are delays building on the M61 northbound carriageway after a two-car collision in Brindle, near Chorley.

The collision happened on the M61 northbound exit slip road at junction 9 in Brindle at around 7.30am today (Monday, April 1).

Traffic officers are on the scene dealing with the collision. One lane remains blocked by a vehicle involved in the accident.

There is currently queuing traffic on the M61 slip road as traffic leaves the carriageway and merges into one lane.

Highways England said the road is expected to be clear between 8.45am and 9am.

