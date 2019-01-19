Drivers warned of speeding crackdown in Chorley and South Ribble over the weekend

Police will be carrying out a crackdown on speeding drivers in Chorley and South Ribble over the weekend.

Mobile speed camera vans will be out on the roads over the weekend, ensuring that drivers are keeping to the limit.

The high-visibility vans will be targeting areas in Chorley and South Ribble, as well as West Lancashire, Burnley, Nelson, Colne, Rossendale, Haslingden and the Ribble Valley.

The county's Road Safety Unit tweeted: "The safety camera enforcement vehicles will be enforcing over the weekend mostly in Chorley, South Ribble, West Lancs, Burnley, Nelson, Colne, Rossendale, Haslingden and the Ribble Valley. #keepingyousafe #towardszerolancs."