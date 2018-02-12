Drivers warned over poor road conditions in Lancashire

Drivers are being warned to take extra care on the roads this morning after icy, snowy conditions led to difficult driving conditions across parts of Lancashire.

Traffic has been stopped on the northbound M6 between junction 31 for Smalesbury and 32 for Broughton following a two vehicle accident.

Traffic is reported to be slow around this area.

The A59 is also reported to be icy and drivers are being asked by police to ensure they drive according to conditions.

Lancashire Police confirmed they had been called out to several accidents overnight as snow settled on parts of the county.

The eastbound carriageway of the M65 was closed for several hours between J4 and J5 following several incidents which Highways England said was due to severe weather conditions.

Police say nobody was seriously injured in the accidents and the road is open with traffic flowing freely in the area.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We were called out to several incidents on the roads overnight and conditions still remain poor this morning.

"Please ensure that you drive according to the conditions. Drive to arrive and ensure that you remember your stopping distances are five times greater in snowy and icy conditions."