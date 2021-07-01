Everything we know about the fatal M6 crash and 10-hour motorway closure in Leyland

The motorway was initially closed at around 11.30pm after a lorry jackknifed between junctions 27 (Standish, Parbold) and 26 (Orrell Interchange).

The closure led to congestion back to Leyland before reopening at 5.45am, but it was in these queues that a second fatal crash occurred.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 1.02am after a Seat Ibiza and a Mercedes Actros lorry crashed on the southbound side of the carriageway between junctions 28 and 27.

The M6 is likely to stay closed for the "next few hours", say police, after a serious crash involving a lorry and a car near Leyland earlier this morning (Thursday, July 1)

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene where the driver of the Seat, a man in his 20s from Liverpool, was pronounced dead.

The HGV driver was not seriously hurt.

The southbound M6 was closed for 10 hours whilst accident investigators worked at the scene and Highways teams cleared a diesel spillage.

Highways warned of "significant delays" throughout the morning and motorists were urged to avoid the motorway and follow diversions.

There is heavy congestion as southbound traffic is diverted off the motorway at Leyland and 11 miles south along the A49 Wigan Road / Preston Road to rejoin the M6 at Standish

The motorway remained closed for a total of 10 hours before reopening at around 10.40am.

Lancashire Police are now appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage to help investigators understand exactly how the crash happened.

You can keep up-to-date with the latest news on the M6 closure by checking our live blog here.