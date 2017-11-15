Fares slashed in Black Friday Virgin Trains sale

A Virgin Trains Winter Seat Sale is set to spread festive cheer across the county this November with tickets from Preston to London available from just £11.

Train users hoping for a festive getaway to London can travel for less than half price as part of Virgin's Black Friday event.

Savings from Preston include:-

- London to Preston Standard Class: originally £23, now £11

- London to Preston First Class: originally £45, now £30

In total, a quarter of a million First Class and Standard ticket prices will be slashed over five days with Virgin Trains on the West Coast from Thursday November 23 to Monday November 27.

Customers can travel between Monday, December 18 and Sunday January 14 and can even treat themselves to a First Class experience.

Discounted fares are available on First and Standard Class Advanced tickets, and also include:

- London to Manchester Standard Class: originally £23, now £11

- London to Glasgow Standard Class: originally £30, now £18

- London to Birmingham Standard Class, originally £8, now £5

- London to Manchester First Class: originally £45, now £30

- London to Glasgow First Class: originally £60, now £37

- London to Birmingham First Class: originally £27, now £17

Sarah Copley, Executive Director Commercial, for Virgin Trains on the West Coast, said: “Virgin Trains is about connecting with friends and family, and that’s at the heart of what we do. With our seat sale this winter, our customers can easily make those important journeys and maybe even treat themselves with a First Class experience. We get you there quicker than the car, and with our industry firsts - such as mobile ticketing, automatic compensation for delays and our free on-demand entertainment app beam – your journey should be smoother and more enjoyable too. With 250,000 discounted First Class and Standard tickets, our passengers can look forward to their journeys even more this winter.”

Discounted tickets on Virgin Trains West Coast will be available to book from 00:01 on Thursday 23 November exclusively at www.virgintrains.com and Trainline.