Fire crews rescue distressed horses from overturned trailer in Bamber Bridge

A trailer carrying two horses overturned on a busy roundabout in Bamber Bridge.



The horsebox overturned as it navigated a roundabout in Tramway Lane, between the M61 and M65, at around 9.30pm on Sunday, February 17.

A multi-agency response was launched, with fire crews and police helping to rescue the distressed horses and transfer them to another trailer.

North West Ambulance Service said passengers had been treated at the scene for minor injuries. No-one has been taken to hospital.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Three fire engines from Bamber Bridge and Chorley along with the urban search and rescue team attended a road traffic collision involving an overturned horse box containing two horses on Tramway Lane in Bamber Bridge.

"Firefighters rescued the animals using specialist equipment and transferred them to another horse box."

Ian Armistead, station manager for Bamber Bridge, said the horses had "a lucky escape".

"We just attended an overturned horsebox in Bamber Bridge", said Mr Armistead.

"Fortunately the horses and passengers have had a lucky escape.

"Various agencies and specialists supported the rescue.

"Top positioning of fire appliances to form a safe funnel into another horse box."