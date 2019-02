Firefighters had to cut a casualty from the wreckage of a car after a collision in the city.

Two crews from Preston were called to the smash on Woodplumpton Road at around 5.20pm yesterday.

They used cutting equipment to free one person from one of the two vehicles.

The casualty was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to the Royal Preston Hospital. It is not known the extent of the person's injuries.

It is not thought anyone else was hurt.