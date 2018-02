A gritter got into a spot of bother after it skidded off a road in Rivington.

The Lancashire County Council gritter fell foul of the treacherous road conditions yesterday near to the Waterman's cottage on the Anglezarke Reservoir.

The gritter was pictured stranded in a ditch PIC: Jon Fishwick.

The gritter was pictured stranded in a ditch after it apparently slid sideways off the road.