How you can win a £13,000 Fiat 500 - by donating just £10 to cancer research

A Chorley cancer charity is offering you the chance to win a £13,000 car by donating just £10 to its campaign.

Boot Out Breast Cancer is raffling off a new Fiat 500 S worth £13,710 to one lucky donor who enters the competition to win the car.

Debbie Dowie from Boot Out Breast Cancer is leading the campaign to sell 2,000 tickets

The charity was set up in 2010 by Debbie Dowie, from Withnell, after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009.

Since November 2010 the charity has raised more than £875,000 which has been spent entirely on purchasing state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment for NHS breast cancer screening units across the North West.

Debbie said: “The car was gifted to us by an anonymous donor. Someone has to win this and for a £10 donation it’s great.”

All donations will be given to The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, one of the largest cancer treatment centres of its type in Europe.

A Fiat 500 similar to the one up for grabs

The winning ticket will be drawn by patron and Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, on May 19 before the Great Manchester Run.

Debbie herself is running the race with husband and former Premier League footballer Iain Dowie, with funds being split between Boot Out Breast Cancer and The Christie.

Debbie added: “I want to thank everyone who purchased a ticket for their continued support and very generous donations, and encourage anyone who has yet to buy a car raffle ticket to do so quickly as they are selling fast.”

Debbie and the Boost Out Beast Cancer committee recently held a Mother’s Day Lunch at Rivington Hall Barn where more than 180 people attended raising £6,000.

• Tickets can be purchased www.bootoutevents.co.uk and there are only 2,000 tickets in total.