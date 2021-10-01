A5147 Mairscough Lane Lydiate

Reports of queueing traffic due to accident on A5147 Mairscough Lane near St Thomas' Church.

A57 Regent Road Salford

A57 Regent Road partially blocked, queueing traffic due to accident and traffic light failure at M602 J3 (Regent Road Roundabout). On the roundabout. Following an accident on the Western side of the roundabout, the roundabout is now closed heading Clockwise as traffic is being forced onto the M602 Westbound. There is also a lane closed heading through the centre of the roundabout.

Stannybrook Road Daisy Nook

Stannybrook Road both ways closed due to flooding between Daisy Nook and Cutler Hill Road. Traffic is coping well. The road has been closed since Thursday night.

M6 Merseyside

These are today's traffic updates from across Lancashire and the North West

Slow traffic on M6 Southbound at J22 A49 Winwick Link Road (Newton Le Willows). In the roadworks area.

M60 Greater Manchester

Slow traffic on M60 anticlockwise from J18 M62 M66 (Simister Island) to J13 A575 Walkden Road (Worsley). Travel time is around 15 minutes.

M61 Greater Manchester

Slow traffic on M61 Southbound from J3 (Kearsley Spur) to J1 M60 (Swinton Interchange). Travel time is around 10 minutes.

A677 Preston New Road Blackburn

Heavy traffic on A677 Preston New Road both ways around Revidge Road.

A5058 Queens Drive Liverpool

Slow traffic on A5058 Queens Drive Southbound before A57 Prescot Road (The Navigator Traffic Lights).

M60 Greater Manchester

Slow traffic on M60 clockwise at J24 A57 (Denton Island).

