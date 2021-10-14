Lancashire and North West traffic news: Morning delays along M6, M66, A59, M60, M62, M61, M65, A57 and Amounderness Way
This is what the traffic is like on the motorways and roads across Lancashire and the North West this morning (Thursday, October 14).
M62 Cheshire
Slow traffic due to earlier broken down car on M62 Westbound after J11 A574 Birchwood Way (Birchwood). All lanes have been re-opened. Lane one (Of four) was closed until around 07:50.
M6 Merseyside
Long delays due to earlier broken down lorry on M6 Southbound at J22 A49 Winwick Link Road (Newton Le Willows). Congestion to J25 (Bryn). In the roadworks area. Travel time is around 35 minutes. All lanes have been re-opened. Lane one (Of three) as well as the end of the entry slip was closed until around 07:50.
Pilsworth Road Bury
Pilsworth Road both ways re-opened, traffic returned to normal, earlier building fire at a landfill site between M66 J3 (Hollins) and Moss Hall Road. Sensors show that traffic can now use the road, as the fire is contained in the landfill site, after the road has been closed since 02:30.
M66 Greater Manchester
Traffic heavier than normal on M66 Southbound from J2 A58 Rochdale Road (Bury) to J3 Pilsworth Road (Hollins).
A580 Walton Lane Merseyside
Slow traffic on A580 Walton Lane Southbound at A5089 Walton Breck Road. In the roadworks area.
M60 Greater Manchester
Heavy traffic on M60 anticlockwise from J18 M62 M66 (Simister Island) to J13 A575 Walkden Road (Worsley). Travel time is around 20 minutes.
A59 Liverpool Road Much Hoole
Slow traffic on A59 Liverpool Road both ways near Brook Lane. In the roadworks area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.
M61 Greater Manchester
Queueing traffic on M61 Southbound from J4 A6 Watergate Lane (Farnworth) to J1 M60 (Swinton Interchange). Travel time is around 20 minutes.
M66 Greater Manchester
Slow traffic on M66 Southbound at J1 A56 Walmersley Road (Ramsbottom).
A585 Amounderness Way Thornton
Slow traffic on A585 Amounderness Way Eastbound from the Norcross Roundabout.
M65 Lancashire
Slow traffic on M65 Eastbound at J2 M61 (Clayton Brook).
M61 Lancashire
Slow traffic on M61 Northbound from J9 M65 (Clayton Brook).
A57 Regent Road Salford
Slow traffic on A57 Regent Road Eastbound before A5066 Oldfield Road (Sainsbury's).
Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.
With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.