Lane reopens after 'car and lorry' collide on M60 between junctions 10 and 11

One lane was closed on the M60 anticlockwise between junctions 11 (Peel Green Interchange) and 10 (Redclyffe Circle) at around 3.45pm

The crash reportedly involved a lorry and a car, according to the AA.

Traffic officers, police and paramedics were called to the scene and heavy traffic was building in the area.

The collision was cleared and all lanes reopened at around 4.30pm.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.

The crash reportedly involved a lorry and a car, according to the AA