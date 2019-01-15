Legal process under way to evict Travellers from Chorley town centre car park

Travellers camping in a Chorley town centre car park will be fined and evicted, according to Chorley Council.

More than a dozen caravans set up camp at West Street Car Park near St Mary's Church at around 7pm on Thursday, January 10.

But the caravans, which are not authorised to stay on the council-owned car park, have not yet been issued fines.

Chorley Council said the encampment is still there due to it "taking a few days to go through the legal process".

But Councillor Bev Murray, who oversees public protection at Chorley Council, said the authority is taking action.

She said: “As soon as we were notified about the encampment we began the agreed protocol in conjunction with the police.

"We visited the car park on Friday, January 11 with the police and have started the legal process for moving them on, which can take a few days.

"We can and will be issuing Fixed Penalty Notices on all unauthorised vehicles parked on council car parks.”