Live updates as lanes closed on M6 after 'vehicle overturns' near Preston

One lane was closed on the M6 in both directions at junction 31 (Samlesbury Interchange) at around 12.55pm today (September 1).

Eyewitnesses report a lorry has overturned on the carriageway, causing it to shed its load over the central reservation.

Traffic officers, Lancashire Road Police and ambulance crews have been called to the scene.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "Please be aware that this M6 incident at J31 is causing delays of 20-30 minutes.

"There is approx. 4.9 miles of slow moving traffic on approach southbound and 3.7 miles on approach northbound."

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area if possible and plan ahead.

Here are the latest updates:

Traffic was temporarily held on the M6 following the incident. (Credit: Highways England)