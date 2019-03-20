Lorry crash causes heavy delays on the M6 south of Preston near Chorley and Leyland

Traffic chaos is engulfing central Lancashire this morning after two lanes of the M6 were closed due to a collision involving two lorries.

The incident took place this morning at around 10.20am.

Traffic backing up to Charnock Richard Services

Traffic on the northbound carriageway is currently affected, with lanes one and two out of action before junction 28 for Leyland for emergency services to attend.

The AA is reporting a "multi-vehicle accident" with congestion passing Charnock Richard Services.

They added that two lorries, a van and a few cars "bumped into the back of each other".

Delays of 50 minutes have been reported.

Traffic at a standstill at junction 28 of the M6

At 11.25am lane two was reopened, with lane one remaining closed until recovery arrives at the scene.

At 12.45pm all lanes were reopened.