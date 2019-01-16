M6 blocked as wintry weather hits Lancashire

Both carriageways of the M6 are blocked in North Lancashire after separate collisions in wintry weather.

The northbound carriageway was shut around 3.10pm after a "serious" multi-vehicle crash near to junction 35 at Carnforth.

Highways England reported multiple air ambulances had been despatched to deal with casualties and transport them to hospital.

On the opposite southbound carriageway a separate collision in the same area also brought traffic to a standstill, to allow emergency services to deal with with further casualties and the keep the road clear for the Helimed aircraft to land.

An AA report said: "The weather is believed to be bad in the area with rain or sleet."

There are said to be two miles of hold-ups in both directions.