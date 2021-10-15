M6 closed both ways with severe delays after crash in Staffordshire

Congestion is now back to Stafford Services heading Northbound, whilst Southbound traffic is tailbacked to J18 (Middlewich / Holmes Chapel)

The motorway is currently closed for accident investigation work after the crash between junctions 16 (Stoke-On-Trent / Crewe) and 17 (Sandbach / Crewe).

There is about 6 miles of queueing traffic which is adding over an hour onto normal journey times on the approach to the queue.

National Highways say the motorway could potentially be closed until around 7pm.

By 1pm, most trapped traffic had been turned around but the closure has led to further delays in the surrounding area, including through Sandbach, Arclid, Talke, Rode Heath and the A41 towards Whitchurch, as motorists seek to avoid the jammed motorway.

Diversion

- Follow the solid triangle symbol

- Exit at J16

- Take the 1st exit off the roundabout onto A500 westbound

- At the A5020 roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the A5020 northbound

- At the A534 roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the A534 eastbound