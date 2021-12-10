M6 crash in Leyland causing rush hour delays with 4 miles of congestion

One lane was closed after a car crashed on the northbound carriageway before junction 28 in Leyland at around 7.45am.

No other vehicles were involved and the driver sustained minor injuries, said Lancashire Police.

All lanes have since reopened with four miles of congestion back to Charnock Richard Services, between J27 and J28.

One M6 lane (lane 1 of 3) has been closed after an accident on the northbound carriageway just before junction 28 in Leyland

There were delays of around 20 minutes between the services and Leyland before traffic returned to normal at around 8.40am.