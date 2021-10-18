M6 lane closure after rush hour crash in Preston

One lane is currently closed after the accident on the M6 Northbound at junction 32 (M55, Broughton Interchange).

Lane one (Of four) is closed just before the exit slip road and this is causing slow traffic on approach to the motorway exit.

Congestion is back to J30 (M61 interchange) with delays of around 20 minutes for those heading north past the scene this morning.

A crash on the M6 has led to a lane closure in Preston this morning (Monday, October 18)

It is not known whether anyone has been injured at this stage, but Lancashire Police has been approached for details.