M6 Live: Latest updates after lorry crashes closes M6 between Leyland and Standish
A lorry crash has closed the southbound M6 between Leyland and Standish this morning (Wednesday, November 10).
A full closure is currently in place on the southbound carriageway between junctions 28 (Leyland) and 27 (Standish) after a lorry veered off the motorway near Charnock Richard Services at around 8.50am.
Police, ambulance and fire crews attended the scene and the driver has been treated by paramedics.
We will be bringing you all the latest updates in our live blog below...
M6 Live: Latest updates after lorry overturns on motorway near Charnock Richard Services
Last updated: Wednesday, 10 November, 2021, 12:59
- Lane closure in place between Leyland (J28) and Standish (27)
- Lorry “came off motorway” near Charnock Richard Services
- Paramedics still at the scene treating lorry driver
- Lorry has shed load and recovery efforts “might take some time”
M6 expected to reopen around 1.30pm today
Police say the M6 is expected to partly reopen at around 1.30pm.
A police spokesman said: “This is now a Highways Agency-led incident supported by police. The recovery and clean-up operation has commenced and it is estimated to take around two hours to complete.
“The motorway is expected to reopen around 1.30pm today. Local diversions remain in place.”
Lane 3 could be reopened first whilst lanes 1 and 2 remain closed for barrier repairs
Highways say lane three of the southbound M6 might be reopened once the lorry has been righted, to reduce disruption on the local road network.
But lanes 1 and 2 are expected to remain closed until later this afternoon, and possibly into the early evening.
Drivers are still being advised to make use of the alternative motorway routes via the M61 from junction 30 or M65 from junction 29.
Drivers can also use a local diversion route between junction 28 and junction 27 following the hollow black square symbol along the A49.
These diversions can be found here.
Driver uninjured after lorry smashes through safety barriers and overturns on M6
The lorry driver escaped from the overturned wreck unscathed, say North West Ambulance Service.
Paramedics assessed him at the scene and treated him for some minor injuries, but fortunately, he did not need to be taken to hospital.
Full M6 closure to remain in place for “around two hours”
Highways say the temporary closure of the southbound M6 between Leyland and Standish is expected to continue for “around two hours”.
The motorway has been closed whilst the lorry is safely removed, but the crash has also caused “extensive damage” to the safety barrier in the verge, which needs repairing.
Debris has also been scattered over the carriageway and a clean-up operation is taking place to remove fragments of metal, plastic and glass from the road.
National Highways traffic officers kept traffic moving past the scene of the incident but the southbound carriageway was closed at 11am to allow specialist recovery.
Trapped M6 traffic released but full closure remains in force
The M6 has now been fully closed since 10.40am after a lorry veered off the carriageway near Charnock Richard Services at around 8.50am.
Diversions are now in place and Highways say the motorway closure is likely to remain in place “for some time” as recovery work continues.
All trapped traffic has been released past the scene using lanes 2 and 3.
Diversions now in place for southbound M6
Emergency services including Lancashire Police remain on scene and working with Traffic Officers and recovery contractors to clear the overturned lorry.
Road users are advised to expect disruption and to allow extra journey time when travelling south of Preston today.
Diversion route details and guidance is as follows;
Road users are advised to follow the hollow black square diversion symbol on road signs.
- Leave M6 south at J28 , join the B5256 East.
- At B5256/A49 Jct , turn right onto the A49 south.
- At A49/B5248 Jct , turn left onto the B5248.
- At B5248/Central Drive jct , turn right onto Central Drive south.
- At Central Drive/Euxton Lane Jct. turn left onto Euxton Lane.
- At Euxton Lane/B5252 Jct, join the B5252 south.
- At B5252/A581 Jct, join the A581 west.
- At A581/A49 Jct, turn left onto the A49 south.
- At A49/A5209 Jct, turn right onto the A5209 west.
- At A5209/Beech Walk Jct, turn right onto the A5209 north.
- At A5209/B5206 Jct , turn right onto A5209 north.
- At A5209/M56 J27 Rbt , rejoin the M6 south.
Trapped traffic allowed to pass scene of crash using lanes 2 and 3
The M6 southbound remains closed with nearly 5 miles of stationary traffic between Leyland and the scene of the lorry crash near Charnock Richard Services.
Recovery work is ongoing after a lorry came off the motorway and overturned on the embankment earlier this morning.
But traffic officers are releasing some trapped traffic, with drivers instructed to pass the scene using lanes two and three.
5 miles of queuing traffic on southbound M6 between Leyland and Charnock Richard Services
FULL CLOSURE now in place on M6 southbound
There is now a full closure in place on the M6 southbound between junctions 28 (Leyland) and 27 (Standish, Parbold).
Traffic Officers have stopped traffic whilst maintenance crews and recovery teams work at the scene.
Lane 1 is also affected by a diesel spill which is being treated by road crews.
The Post has asked Highways how long the full closure is expected to stay in place.
Paramedics still at the scene treating lorry driver
North West Ambulance Service say its paramedics are “still on scene”.
It said it’s unable to provide further details on the driver’s condition at this stage.
The ambulance service said it provide further updates to the Post when they are available.